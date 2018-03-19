McDowell Girls Basketball Team Receives Honors, Accolades

An Erie area high school basketball team received honors and accolades Sunday.

The Ambassador Conference Center hosted the season-ending banquet for the McDowell girls squad.

Head coach Nick Desantis was recognized for his battle with prostate cancer this year. He recently completed his 37th treatment at the Cleveland Clinic and has been told he is cancer free.

The varsity and junior varsity players were also recognized for their accomplishments.

The seniors closed out the evening by saying their emotional goodbyes to the coaches and players.

