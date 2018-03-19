Nursing Students Make Donation to UPMC Hamot NICU - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Nursing Students Make Donation to UPMC Hamot NICU

A group of Penn State Behrend nursing students made a donation to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UPMC Hamot Sunday.

The students who are part of the Joy of Nursing club donated 200 new books to the NICU's reading program, where parents and siblings read to the hospital's smallest patients.

The hours can be long at the hospital for parents and friends, so the new books are a welcome addition.

"We collected children's books," said Brittney Carr, president of the Joys of Nursing club. "They are for the babies, but they're for the parents to read to the babies while they're in the NICU. They can even take them home and continue to read them to their babies. Reading to your baby is so good for bonding and for their stabilization."

The books were collected during the month of February.

