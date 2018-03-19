Kada Gallery: Giving You the Business

The locally owned Kada Gallery has been a fixture in Millcreek's Colony Plaza for the past 25 years.

It showcases and sells original art.

But also is busy doing custom framing.

Kathy DeAngelo and her husband Joe have owned the Kada Gallery for 25 years.

They love art.

And they are constantly bringing in new pieces to keep things fresh, displaying works from a wide variety of artists.

Kathy DeAngelo said, "We have local, regional, national and international artists and we've worked hart to get contacts in all the other areas that are not local."

But Kathy is selective, only showcasing what she considers top quality pieces that she thinks will sell.

She said, "If I am going to put something on my walls, I want it to be something that is a high seller like landscapes and figurative works."

One of the unique parts of the gallery is the Erie room, full of art done by local artists.

Kathy said, Well I think it is important. I think we should pay attention to our artists in Erie because Erie artists have a tremendous amount of talent, they truly do."

While the gallery is the showpiece, the basement frame shop actually generates even more business, with workers doing beween 1200-1500 custom frame jobs every year.

Joe DeAngelo said, "Everybody has different tastes and the art work, because it is different, always requires something different to make it outstanding."