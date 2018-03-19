$456.7M Powerball Ticket Sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

The jackpot-winning ticket worth $456.7 million for Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

It was purchased at the Speedway at 675 Lancaster Road in Manheim.

The ticket was Powerball's eighth-largest jackpot on record.

It has a $456.7 million annuity value or $273.9 million cash minus taxes.

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls, 22-57-59-60-66, and the red Powerball 7.

The jackpot had been growing since January 10 and rolled 19 times before the winning numbers were drawn.

The lottery cannot confirm the identity of the winner until the prize is claimed and ticket is validated.

