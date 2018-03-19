Hunter Who Shot, Killed Woman in Sherman, New York Re-Indicted

The man who investigators say shot and killed Sherman, New York woman during hunting incident has been re-indicted, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson.

Thomas Jadlowski was arraigned Monday on a two-count indictment alleging manslaughter in the second degree and hunting after hours.

The shooting happened just after 5:20 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving 2017.

Jadlowski fired the shot after the legal hours for hunting while Rosemary Billquist, 43, was walking her dogs in a field behind her Sherman home, according to investigators. Jadlowski said he thought his neighbor was a deer.

The bullet hit Billquist in the hip. Jadlowski heard screaming, found Billquist about 150 yards behind her home and called 9-1-1.

Billquist was taken to UPMC Hamot but died from her injuries.

In February, Chautauqua County Judge David Foley dismissed the manslaughter charge because Swanson failed to answer a juror's question about pursuing a lesser charge against Jadlowski.

“We’re pleased that this case is back in the posture it was four weeks ago and again moving forward," said Swanson. "I want to thank all the agencies involved in re-presenting this matter.”

Jadlowski pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday. The judge set his bail at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property.

He will return to court May 21.

The charges carry a potential state prison sentence of 5-15 years.

