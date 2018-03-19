REO Speedwagon Coming to Warner Theatre in September

REO Speedwagon will play a show in Erie this September.

It is set for Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre.

The American rock band became popular in the 70s and 80s with hits including "Ridin' the Storm Out," "Keep on Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. You can buy them in person at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, by calling 814-452-4857 or going online to ErieEvents.com.

Learn more about the show here.

