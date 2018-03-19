Federal Judges Dismiss Legal Challenge Over Pennsylvania Congressional District Map

A panel of federal judges Monday dismissed a legal challenge over the congressional district map instituted by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, saying it has no authority to act.

The federal lawsuit was filed a month ago by eight GOP congressmen and two Republican state senators.

The state Supreme Court ruled in January that the map drawn in 2011 was an "unconstitutional gerrymander."

The state court put into place its own map after Pennsylvania lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf could not agree on a replacement.

State congressional candidates have a day left to circulate petitions to get on the ballot. The primary election is May 15.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.