Federal Judges Dismiss Legal Challenge Over Pennsylvania Congres - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Federal Judges Dismiss Legal Challenge Over Pennsylvania Congressional District Map

Posted: Updated:

A panel of federal judges Monday dismissed a legal challenge over the congressional district map instituted by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, saying it has no authority to act.

The federal lawsuit was filed a month ago by eight GOP congressmen and two Republican state senators.

The state Supreme Court ruled in January that the map drawn in 2011 was an "unconstitutional gerrymander."

The state court put into place its own map after Pennsylvania lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf could not agree on a replacement.

State congressional candidates have a day left to circulate petitions to get on the ballot. The primary election is May 15.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com