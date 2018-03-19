Weekend Death Ruled Homicide: Additional Charges Expected Against Suspect

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled the death of 44 year old Keeno Butler as a homicide.

He said a four-and-a-half hour autopsy determined the cause of death as complications of blunt force trauma.

Erie Police charged the victim's girlfriend, 44 year old Windi Thomas with aggravated assault and other crimes.

Detectives will meet with representatives of the Erie County District Attorney's Office Tuesday to determine what additional charges to file against Thomas.

Police say the woman called 911 and told the dispatcher she killed her boyfriend.

Detectives say they believe the victim and defendant had been involved in a domestic argument fueled by alcohol.