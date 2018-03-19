Edinboro University president apologizes for comments in higher education publication

The president of Edinboro University is apologizing for his words about the school that have surfaced in a national publication.

A report today in The Chronicle of Higher Education follows President H. Fred Walker's path to curb Edinboro's declining enrollment and revamping the school's curriculum. But Walker is quoted in the story denouncing and criticizing faculty members, administrators and even a student through the process.

Walker, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, called part of that process a "boot camp."

"I had to break this place down to its lowest element before I could start build it back up," Walker said in the piece.

The story also focuses on Walker's desire to control media coverage of the University's restructuring process.

The university released Walker's statement regarding the story Monday afternoon in which he apologized to the student, identified in both The Chronicle's story and the statement as Dylan Hollingsworth.

"The unfortunate outcome of the conversation was that my own words created the story," Walker said in the statement. "The story of this university is not about an individual. It is about a community. With my words, I let this community down. For my words, I apologize.

"My leadership style is direct and determined," Walker continued. "It is different than what many in higher education have experienced."

Walker took over as president of Edinboro University in 2016. The University is currently undertaking a systematic overhaul of its curriculum in an attempt to curb years of declining enrollment. Walker has developed "working groups" and other methods to identify areas that need changed to make that happen. Part of those talks have included potential cuts of academic programs and, as a result, faculty cuts.