McDowell Walkway Among Millcreek School Safety Concerns

Millcreek School Superintendent Bill Hall is compiling a list of security concerns at all district schools.

Today, Hall walked the school grounds of McDowell High School with State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.The school district is hoping Bizzarro will arrange for state financing to pay for some of the safety improvements.



School safety is constantly on the mind of the superintendent, especially after the school shootings in Parkland, Florida. Hall wants to improve the entrances at all district schools, and install security film on all first floor windows. He also wants to install a concrete barricade along the walkway between McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate School.

"This is a well-traveled corridor between the two buildings and it's pretty wide open right now. We need to address that and we're going to address it," Hall said.

The cost of all of the security improvements would total in the six- figures.The barricade alone is estimated at $100.000.

Next month, a national security expert will return to the district to tour the schools, and perhaps, make even more recommendations.