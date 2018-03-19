No Charges Filed in Fatal Crawford County Accident

A Crawford County judge ruled that no charges will be filed against the man who fatally hit another man early this year.

On January 25th, Richard Slingluff,58, was driving to work when he fatally hit John J. Kellick on Leslie Rd, Meadville.

After a thorough investigation by Meadville State Police, it has been determined that Kellick was suffering a medical condition that kept him from being able to get up off of the road.

The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. on a garbage night when Slingluff was driving to work in his pickup truck.

Because it was dark out, he did not see Kellick, who was on the ground and wearing dark clothing, and thought he must have hit a trash can.

Slingluff later showed up at the scene of the crime to turn himself in when he heard of the accident.

Monday, District Attorney Francis J. Schultz explained that there is no evidence that Slingluff was driving in a criminally negligent manner, nor that he knew that he was involved in an accident that injured or killed someone, thus he is not charged with homicide by vehicle nor 'hit and run" charges.