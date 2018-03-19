Cash, Cigarettes Stolen by Two Suspects in Waterford Circle K Ro - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cash, Cigarettes Stolen by Two Suspects in Waterford Circle K Robbery

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Waterford Borough convenience store early Monday morning. 

It was reported around 1:48 a.m. at the Circle K on Route 19.

Two men entered the store, wearing hoodies and mask, according to investigators.

Troopers said they brandished a handgun and made off with about $60 and five cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The suspects reportedly ran from the store south on Walnut Street.

During the search, State Police talked to workers at a nearby Country Fair, who said three hooded men were in the store before the Circle K robbery.

They appeared nervous did not hold up the Country Fair, troopers said.

Investigators later recovered clothing used in the robbery along Route 97 near Union City, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com