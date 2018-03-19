Cash, Cigarettes Stolen by Two Suspects in Waterford Circle K Robbery

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Waterford Borough convenience store early Monday morning.

It was reported around 1:48 a.m. at the Circle K on Route 19.

Two men entered the store, wearing hoodies and mask, according to investigators.

Troopers said they brandished a handgun and made off with about $60 and five cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The suspects reportedly ran from the store south on Walnut Street.

During the search, State Police talked to workers at a nearby Country Fair, who said three hooded men were in the store before the Circle K robbery.

They appeared nervous did not hold up the Country Fair, troopers said.

Investigators later recovered clothing used in the robbery along Route 97 near Union City, but no arrests have been made.

