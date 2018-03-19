Get Ready for Spring Skiing and Snowboarding at Peek'N Peak

On this last full day of winter, plenty of skiers and snowboarders were out enjoying the slopes at Peek'N Peak Resort in Clymer, New York.

A number of factors will let them push the winter snow sports season into spring, maybe even into April.

The Peek made plenty of snow early in the season, then natural snow piled up in a season of heavy snowfalls, and although February weather became warm and rainy for a while, the Peek received new snow just this month.

Brad Gravink, Director of Mountain Operations said, "It was looking a little bleak in February but we were able to make snow for five nights and get things back in shape and then we’ve gotten almost four feet of snow this month and end of February to add to it."

The snow base on the mountain runs from 15 to 40 inches deep. "We’ve got a nice base and the conditions are just like mid-winter," Gravink added.

Those who manage the slopes and those who are out taking runs are very happy with the conditions. Katie Keeports and Jenette Guntly from Warren hit the slopes with their families. "The conditions have been beautiful," Keeports said, "since the sun’s come out the snow has kind of loosened up and its good for digging your edges into, and it’s not super busy right now because I don't think people expected so much snow for the springtime, which has been really wonderful for us, we haven’t had to wait in line but the runs have been gorgeous."

Jenette Guntly and her husband said it's her birthday and anniversary weekend tradition to get in a little spring skiing. They too were loving the conditions. "The conditions are just great," Jenette said. "It’s soft but not mushy, it’s great, so we’re catching edges, we’ve been skiing all day and it’s been really fantastic."

Gravink said all slopes and trails have been open until today. They closed six trails off of chairlifts one and two to prepare the course for the East Coast Snowcross snowmobile races this weekend. That event is expected to draw 400 participants. The rest of the mountain will stay open to skiers and snow boarders through March 31, then close for Easter Sunday. If the snow stays around, they may even open for another weekend or two in April.

For the Spring ski and snowboard season, daily lift passes are discounted from $49 to $35. Any season pass, even a once-a-week pass, is now good any day of the week, and there are discounts on equipment rentals too. Gravink said there are plenty of reasons to enjoy it, or try it for the first time. "You don’t have to bundle up, the snow turns to a loose granular, they actually call it corn snow and it’s just soft and easy to ski in. The snow is as good as it gets...the sun’s high in the sky right now, the sun warms it up during the day, but it’s still going below freezing every night so we’ll keep these good conditions for a while yet."