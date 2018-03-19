Objection Filed Against Jay Breneman's Petition for State Representative

Democrat Jay Breneman's nominating petition for Second District Pennsylvania State Representative is being challenged.

The objection to the nominating petition was filed March 13 by Maureen and Daniel Cephas.

"We believe [Breneman's] has 300 or better to be on the ballot for State Representative," Larry Otter, Breneman's attorney, told Erie News Now Monday about the petition. "He's in the race, and we intend to keep him on the ballot."

300 valid signatures are required to be a candidate for State Representative.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for April 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh.

Breneman has not formally announced his candidacy.

He is running against Democrats Bob Merski and Rick Filippi. Laban Marsh and Tim Kuzma are competing for the Republican nomination.