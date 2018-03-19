Welcome to the New ErieNewsNow.com

After months of work behind the scenes, we are excited to debut the new ErieNewsNow.com.

Our new, clean design puts an emphasis on the content, reduces the clutter and is easier to navigate.

It's also more mobile-friendly. ErieNewsNow.com has the same look and feel, no matter whether you are using a desktop computer, laptop, phone or tablet.

The new look is also visually driven. Pictures for each story and video are front and center, in addition to the headline, to help you catch a glimpse of what's going on in northwestern Pennsylvania and beyond.

Our First Warning Weather outlook is easier to understand and displays the information you need to know if you are heading out or just planning ahead. Our Skyview cameras have been upgraded to show live video. You can also check out traffic cameras for Erie area interstates.

The video player also docks in the bottom right corner of the screen, so you can read the article as the video plays without interruption.

Our live, streaming newscasts have not gone anywhere. You can still watch Erie News Now live when you are away from the television on your computer, phone or tablet. We are the only local news doing it.

You won't miss a beat when it matters. Weather alerts, breaking news and live video are now displayed prominently on each page.

The website also loads faster, so you don't have to wait for your news, weather, sports and more.

We think you will like it. Take a look around and let us know what you think. Email us your feedback, suggestions and questions.

It's just another way that Erie News Now is Coverage You Can Count On.