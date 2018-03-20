Survey: Nearly 7-in-10 Millcreek residents support armed presence in schools

The results are in: over 68 percent, nearly seven-in-ten people in the Millcreek Township want an armed presence in the district's 10 schools.

"We are not actively planning to arm anybody in our buildings," said Superintendent Bill Hall. "We just wanted to see how the community felt if it came time for that option."

Parents and students have been responding to the one-question, online survey over the last few weeks, sparked by the shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school that killed 17 people. The survey received 4,660 results in all.

Among the changes Millcreek Twp. School District officials are reviewing: enclosing the exposed walkway between McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate High School; enhanced security camera coverage at the entrances of all buildings; and developing "T.R.O.J.A.N." -- a spinoff of the popular "A.L.I.C.E." program we showed you earlier this month, at Conneaut Area Senior High in Linesville.

"We're moving away from just closing, locking the doors and hiding," Hall said of what parents identified as a bad strategy.

"There are other issues we're going to discuss with our local law enforcement and out security consultant," said School Board President John DiPlacido.

Last month, the district hired its first full-time security resource officer, a Millcreek Police officer who's stationed inside McDowell High School.

But, according to the survey, some parents don't like that idea. The district, now sifting through 100 pages of alternative suggestions, Hall said.

"Metal detectors to more security guards," Hall said of the options from other survey results. "The opinions are all over the place."

Increased patrols from Millcreek Twp. and Pa. State Police is also an option. Hall and the board are targeting areas they can control.

Filling the school board's vacant position

The newest member of the Millcreek Township School Board took the oath of office.

Dr. Karen Morahan was sworn in Monday following a special election by current board members. She replaces outgoing board member Donna Reese, who resigned last month after moving to Florida for medical reasons and came under fire from the NW PA Tri-County Intermediate Unit #5 for missing multiple board meetings because of her time in Florida

Morahan, 49, is an assistant professor at Mercyhurst University where she teaches nursing and public health. She has 15 years experience in higher education.

Morahan is also a retired U.S. Air Force nurse.

She will serve the remainder of Reese's term through 2019.