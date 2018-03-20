Things to Do to Beat the Winter Blues

Right off of Interstate 90 is a place that feels like summer all year long. Splash Lagoon offers something for everyone. With the non-stop winter and snow Erie has seen this year, splash lagoon has been a go-to attraction for families.

"This season has actually been much busier than usual, due to the weather. The snow is relentless, so they like to come in for a break," said Kaila Jackson, Assistant Guest Services Manager at Splash Lagoon.

Whether you're in the mood to ride slides, or relax in the lazy river, there's plenty of options to ensure you have a great time.

"I mean if you want to get a little taste of what Florida's like, we're 86 degrees inside all year long, come and check us out," said Jackson.

If you are up for a challenging, yet fun night, you can head to the Escape Game Erie on West Ridge Road, and test your brain against puzzles.

"It's like Macgyver meets Mission Impossible, sort of a race against the clock, and you're in a room with a group of your friends, family, co-workers," explained David Wedzik, owner of Escape Game Erie.

Even Einstein was stumped once in a while, but if you do get stuck, staff members are able to give you clues as they watch you work through the game.

"Clues can be given if we feel you're just really stuck via audio system, because we have video and audio working in the room, but it's also a situation per the rules the group is allowed three clues," said Wedzik.

Just this past weekend, the new Vertical Jump Park opened at the Millcreek Mall Complex. Trampolines fill the park, it even offers areas for every age group.

"We like extreme activity, trampolines and adventure courses, and things of that nature," said Brent Fortner, Owner of Vertical Jump Park.

Not only is it fun, but it's a great workout. Just jumping for one hour can burn 500 calories.

The indoor park makes it an ideal attraction for families and friends to jump into, no matter the weather.

"Snowy days, rainy days are perfect, or if you want to get out of the heat... It's fun, it's much better than sitting on the couch, it's an activity that everybody loves," said Fortner.

Whatever mood you're in, Erie has something to offer to help you beat those winter blues.

