Man Charged with First-Degree Murder in 2015 Shooting Gets Life Sentence
21-year-old Keshawn McLaurin was sentenced to life with no parole, plus an additional 19 to 39 years in jail for the shooting death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin.
One of the men convicted in a shooting that killed two Erie teenagers learned he will be spending the rest of his days behind bars. It's one of the final legal steps in a case that dates back more than two-and-a-half years.
Tuesday morning, 21-year-old Keshawn McLaurin was sentenced to life with no parole, plus an additional 19 to 39 years in jail. Back in January, a jury found McLaurin guilty of first-degree murder.
It's in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin. Franklin was one of two teens shot outside a west Erie house party in July of 2015. Last year, a jury found Darion Eady guilty for death of 16-year-old Elijah Jackson.
At his sentencing McLaurin maintained his innocence.
McLaurin's co-defendant, 21-year old Demond Mitchell, was found not guilty in that January trial, as his lawyer called it a case of mistaken identity.
Charges were also dismissed for two other suspects in the case, after a key witness for prosecutors failed to show up for the trial.