One of the men convicted in a shooting that killed two Erie teenagers learned he will be spending the rest of his days behind bars. It's one of the final legal steps in a case that dates back more than two-and-a-half years.

Tuesday morning, 21-year-old Keshawn McLaurin was sentenced to life with no parole, plus an additional 19 to 39 years in jail. Back in January, a jury found McLaurin guilty of first-degree murder.

It's in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin. Franklin was one of two teens shot outside a west Erie house party in July of 2015. Last year, a jury found Darion Eady guilty for death of 16-year-old Elijah Jackson.

At his sentencing McLaurin maintained his innocence.

McLaurin's co-defendant, 21-year old Demond Mitchell, was found not guilty in that January trial, as his lawyer called it a case of mistaken identity.