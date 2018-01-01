A popular Erie cycling event and musical festival are teaming up, for an action packed weekend this summer.

The Erie Sports Commission announced Tuesday that the Lake Erie Cyclefest is partnering with the Erie Blue and Jazz festival.

They are calling the event the "Rhythm and Ride Weekend." It will feature four days packed with riding, music and entertainment.

This is the second year for the Lake Erie Cyclefest, which will feature 6 cycling events showcasing breathtaking views from across Erie County.

Alongside the rides, there will a series of blues and jazz concerts.