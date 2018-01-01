Erie's new Innovation District has a new partner, and is about to launch a new 10 week program to help local high tech start-ups.

The idea of the accelerator program is to bring in up to 10 entrepreneurs and give them help and guidance to turn their ideas into reality.

The goal is to help create high tech jobs.

Helping out the accelerator will be Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think tank.

The focus is on ideas focused on security, because of the intelligence studies program at Mercyhurst University.

Ben King of Singularity University said, "Helping to create the ecosystem to create and retain talent here locally is one of the objectives of the accelerators."

Information on how to apply for the accelerator will be on the Innovation District website in a few weeks.