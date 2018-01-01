An Erie woman is now formally charged with killing her boyfriend over the weekend.

Forty-four year old Windi Thomas today was charged with a half dozen criminal counts including homicide.

She has been charged with assault.

The new charges were added based on the autopsy ruling that the death of her boyfriend, Keeno Butler, was a homicide.

Police say it happened during an argument in their East Avenue apartment.

In court documents, police say Thomas, who weighs 300 pounds, pinned down the victim and put her weight on his chest.

He weighed just 120 pounds.

But police say he was also stabbed and beaten.

Lt. Jon Peters of the Erie Police Major Crimes Unit said, "She did tell 911 that she did strike him with a board. But I think it really was the leg of a table, and she told our detectives the same thing."