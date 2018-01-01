An Erie household is trying to get back to normal after having raw sewage flow into their home over the weekend. It's the second time in two years that sewage has entered the home from a blocked line under the street.

Two years ago, a blockage under Davison Avenue caused raw sewage to seep into Shawn Lyons' basement. It was a nightmare.His insurance had a coverage limit of only $5,000. Restoration companies were charging much more than that for the clean-up, and the $5,000 didn't scratch the surface for losses inside the home.

"The cleanup, I've done myself because restoration companies cost so much, and the city won't cover any of that cost," Lyons said.

The city would only pay Lyons the deductible on his insurance, which is $250. Lyons believes the city failed him...not only for not helping much with the expenses, but also for not preventing the sewage problem from happening again.

"All they did was open the line up and left. They did nothing further to investigate why that happened or to resolve that problem. And here we are two years later..same problem," he said.

Once again, carpet, furniture, and electronics, destroyed. Once again, Lyons himself, was down in the basement with hot water and bleach, cleaning up the damage created by raw sewage.Lyons said his insurance company would have raised his coverage after the incident two years ago, if he purchased something called a backflow preventer.

"With the cost I got back, and the city covering no expense whatsoever, I was only able to replace items lost and things like that. So I had no additional funds to pay to have the backflow protector put in," Lyons said.

Today. city crews are working under Davison Avenue to find the cause of this weekend's backup, and to make sure, this time, it doesn't happen again. Just to be safe, Lyons hopes the city would, at least, pay for the backflow preventer. So far, his requests to the city have been denied.

"I am hopefully working with the city and maybe they'll cover that expense, maybe they won't. But they're telling me no. They only cover the deductible from my insurance," he said.