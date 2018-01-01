State Representative Pat Harkins hosted a House Democratic Police Committee round table discussion in Erie to push for House Bill 1082, the Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill.

The measure is named for the EMTA mechanic killed in a bus garage accident in 2014. The bill aims to implement OSHA-like safety oversight, for all public sector employees in Pennsylvania.

The round table was held at the Teamsters Union Hall on East 11th Street. About a dozen democratic lawmakers from several counties listened and asked questions about the measure Representative Pat Harkins introduced.

Testimony came from Schwab's widow Tiffany and representatives from labor. They expressed frustration that public employees do not have the same protections and safety guidelines on the job that OSHA provides for private sector workers.

The bill is named for 48-year-old mechanic Jake Schwab who was fatally injured in at the EMTA garage in November of 2014. When the jack he requested for the bus he was working on wasn't available, Schwab was forced to improvise and use different equipment that failed. The bus shifted and its air suspension imploded, shooting out a metal part that caused a fatal head injury. He died a few days later.

Several lawmakers at the discussion were surprised to learn that public sector workers were not protected by OSHA standards. Representative Bill Kortz from the 38th district in Allegheny County who worked as a manager in the steel industry said they need to educate others, and the public to help advance the legislation. "Whether it's in the steel mill, whether it's in the bus garage it's unacceptable," Kortz said, "and to hear this today, this tragedy that Mrs. Schwab has been through, it's heartbreaking."

Right now 26 states have approved adding OSHA standards for public workers. Tiffany Schwab says it's hard to re-live the loss each time she testifies, and she hopes this time, the measure moves forward. "If it's already happening in the private sector, and 26 states have already adopted it in the public sector, it does work, we know that it works, it's just getting the right people to get it done."