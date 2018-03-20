Andrea Diaz, CNN - Within minutes of news of yet another school shooting, survivors of last month's massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, took to Twitter to support students hunkered down in classrooms Tuesday at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

They expressed empathy and support

Emma Gonzalez:

"We are Here for you, students of Great Mills -- together we can stop this from ever happening again".

Jaclyn Corin:

"Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence...now they're experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting - I'm so sorry, Great Mills."

Adam Alhanti:

"The words School ^and^ Shooting should not be next to each other. Headlines like this should not have to be typed up every week. All of these incidents have one thing in common. My thoughts are with Maryland right now."

Lauren Hogg:

"How many people need to be effected by gun violence before something is done?.. #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough."

Chris Grady:

"At a loss for words. This is why we will not stop fighting. Maryland, we're with you every step of the way."

They worried about security at their school

Other Parkland students reached out to CNN and shared their thoughts about news Tuesday that Zachary Cruz, brother of the Parkland school shooter, was caught trespassing on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus.

Tanzil Philip:

"That just shows that the cop presence at our school is BS. Because he (Zachary Cruz) entered the school. We have so many cops but he still got on campus... I think the cops need to stop socializing and pay attention to what is going on."

They noted the different reactions of the two schools' resource officers

A Great Mills school resource officer leaped into action and killed the shooter, authorities said. But in the Parkland shooting, a school resource officer never entered the building to confront the gunman.

Kai Koerber:

"The action taken by the resource officer at Great Mills High School was an act of true heroism that may have saved countless lives."

"Had our resource officer taken action immediately, the result of the Stoneman Douglas Valentine's Day Massacre would have been different, we might not have had to walk over the bodies of our classmates, once lovely and wonderful people, as we were led away from murderous tragedy."

Connor Deitrich:

"It's nice to know that at least the person they relied on helped, but it makes me more angry at our SRO for doing absolutely nothing."

Jack Macleod:

"I'm not sure how big Mills High is, but I know Douglas is absolutely huge. I'm relieved that the shooting there was apparently contained quickly. Until we find out exactly who was where and why officers didn't go in on that day for us though, I don't have much else to say about what happened with them here."

Demitri Hoth:

"That officer (at Great MIlls) did what he is supposed to do. And/or the protcols they have in place at their sheriffs office are better than here. It makes me feel angry that the protocols were not effective in our situation."













