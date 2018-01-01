News
Erie County Council Votes to Pass Day Reporting Center
Supporters say it would keep non violent offenders out of prison, and give them access to several social services, all in one place.
ERIE, Pa. - Tuesday, Erie County Council met to vote on the proposed Day Reporting Center.
They also believe it will eventually reduce recidivism rates, and create short and long term savings for the county's criminal justice system.
Council voted to pass the resolution with Andre Horton being the only no vote.