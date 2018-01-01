ERIE, Pa. - The goals of the Erie West Bayfront Neighborhoods is to promote civic involvement, have thoughtful development and instill neighborhood pride.

The Blasco Library hosted the annual meeting for membership.

Nominations for watch council, included, chair, co-chair and secretary-treasurer.

Michael Outlaw, the community liaison to the city of Erie, served as the guest speaker.

He's listening to different neighborhoods to get a feel for what's happening, then give feedback to Mayor Joe Schember.