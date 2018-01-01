News
Special Education Teacher Receives 2018 Romero Award
Organizers said, Hoffman is being honored for her "longstanding work educating and serving all of god's children."
by
ERIE, Pa. - Mercyhurst University honors retired special education teacher, Mary Hoffman, with the 2018 Archbishop Oscar Romero Award.
Organizers said, Hoffman is being honored for her "longstanding work educating and serving all of god's children."
Hoffman, a 1974 Mercyhurst graduate, taught in the Millcreek school district for 34 years.
The award is named for the late archbishop of San Salvador, El Salvador, who is remembered for his commitment to the poor.