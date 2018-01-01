ERIE, Pa. - Edinboro University's planetarium staff and the Pa Department of Conservation and Natural Resources teamed up to mark the official start to spring with an outdoor viewing of the Vernal Equinox.

It was held at Erie Bluffs State Park in Lake City.

EUP provided many telescopes that were set up in dark locations of the park so participants could get a close view of Orion, the Orion nebula, the moon and other cosmic wonders.