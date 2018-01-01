Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates who want to run for U.S. Congress to circulate and file petitions with the state.

In the 16th district, which includes Erie and Crawford counties, Republican Mike Kelly and Democrats Ron DiNicola, Robert Multari and Christian Rieger are running.

In the 15th district, which includes Warren and Venango counties, Republican Glenn Thompson and Democrats Wade Jodun and Susan Boser have filed petitions to get on the ballot.