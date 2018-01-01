Police in Austin, Texas say the serial bomber they have been looking for is dead.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old white male detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as officials moved in to arrest him overnight. This all happening near Interstate 35 in Austin.

Police reportedly tracked that suspect to a hotel, and shortly after, he detonated an explosive killing himself around 4 a.m. Wednesday. There were some shots fired by officers.

Police had been closing in on the suspect after the most recent bombing Tuesday morning at a FedEx facility in San Antonio. Police say the suspect shipped the explosive from a FedEx store in Austin. They were able to get some information on him through surveillance video from that store.