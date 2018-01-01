Police: Austin, TX Bombing Suspect Dead
Police in Austin, Texas say the serial bomber they have been looking for is dead.
According to authorities, the 24-year-old white male detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as officials moved in to arrest him overnight. This all happening near Interstate 35 in Austin.
Police reportedly tracked that suspect to a hotel, and shortly after, he detonated an explosive killing himself around 4 a.m. Wednesday. There were some shots fired by officers.
Police had been closing in on the suspect after the most recent bombing Tuesday morning at a FedEx facility in San Antonio. Police say the suspect shipped the explosive from a FedEx store in Austin. They were able to get some information on him through surveillance video from that store.
Investigators believe that FedEx bombing is linked to the four other bomb packages that have recently killed two people and injured four.