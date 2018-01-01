PENNCREST School District Security Guards to Carry Guns
The PENNCREST School District is continuing the trend of keeping students and staff safe. The district is allowing its security guards to carry guns. School officials came up with its decision during a special meeting Monday night. According to school board members, they are motivated to approve this because they were appalled by the acts of violence that have occurred in public and private schools across the nation.
According to school board members, they are motivated to approve this because they were appalled by the acts of violence that have occurred in public and private schools across the nation. As well as the recent Florida Parkland School shooting, which killed 17 people.
The district is allowing guards to carry lethal weapons, including firearms and any other protective devices the school deems necessary to protect students and the general public in the event of a school shooting.
Only guards who are licensed to carry and trained under the Lethal Weapons Training Act will be allowed to carry a gun.