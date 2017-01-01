It's expected that Erie City Council will approve the hiring of three new officers, Wednesday night.

It's been reported in the past the Erie Police Department wants to diversify their police force but these new hires will not help that statistic.

Erie News Now spoke with the Erie Police Department yesterday to find out if any of the new hires were of minority decent. Deputy Chief, Mike Nolan who told Erie News Now that none of the new hires are minorities and it's not really up to them who gets onto the force and who doesn't.

Applicants are required to take the civil service test and then get ranked onto a list. The hiring process then goes down that list hiring the candidates in that order. These three new officers were just the next on that list to be hired.

The Erie Police Department has said in the past it wants to diversify the force but it's all about recruitment and the numbers just aren't there. During the 2016 test, of the more than 700 applicants, only 87 of them were of minority decent.