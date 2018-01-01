An Erie hot spot for fresh juices and healthy treats is going mobile.

The Juice Jar on West 8th St. in the Colony Plaza, unveiled its new food truck Wednesday morning.

It's called the "Juice Roadie."

Starting in April, the "Juice Roadie" will be hitting the streets, serving up fresh made juices, smoothies and healthy foods across the area.

"I have people constantly asking me, can you open a location on the east side? Can you open a location in Edinboro? So this is the first step in doing that, and bringing those healthy options to other areas that aren't able to get to the store," Says owner Heidi Lutz.

Also in April, The Juice Jar will open up "The Juice Cellar" in the restaurant's basement. It's being dubbed as a zen spot for relaxing classes. meditations and events.