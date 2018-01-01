An electronics assembly plant in Lake City is preparing to host an important job fair tomorrow. AirBorn, Inc. is flourishing, and it needs to hire some additional employees as soon as possible.

AirBorn assembles electronic connectors for military aircraft, commercial aircraft and satellites. Business has been booming, and the company wants to add more employees to its first shift and begin a second shift.



It is hosting an on-site job fair tomorrow from 9 am to 6pm. It's looking for experienced electronic assemblers, but will also be hiring many entry-level candidates. Positions are also open for production supervisors and technical engineering support.

"From an assembler prospective, we would definitely be interested in looking in the range of 40 to 50 people. Successful candidates coming through the door that finds this opportunity promising for them, and is a good match for the work that we do here," said Jennifer Nelson, Director of Supply Chain & Operations