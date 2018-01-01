At Presque Isle, visitors may soon no longer be able to see the rock barriers that protect the beaches from erosion.

Senator Dan Laughlin hopes to have those barriers, known as breakwaters, submerged.

The 55 breakwaters were installed in 1992 to protect the park's beaches from the force of the waves.

The rocks help slow down the waves, and in turn, slow down the amount of erosion at each beach.

Senator Laughlin says he is talking with the Army Corps of Engineers, to see if the walls can be submerged.

According to Senator Laughlin, the rocks would be placed eight feet underwater, creating an artificial reef that would help collect sand.

Senator Laughlin says Lakeshore Towing Services would then dredge the areas around the underwater rock piles, and use that sand to replenish Presque Isle beaches.

Senator Laughlin says this method would cost significantly less than the $3 million spent on sand replenishment every year.

"I think the version I'm discussing would really smooth the beaches up,” said Senator Laughlin. “If we could put the nicer lake sand on there, instead of some of this stuff they've been trucking in, I think it would enhance everybody's visit to Presque Isle."