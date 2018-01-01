Warren County Man Set to Face Charges In Accidental Shooting
A Warren County man will soon be facing charges after an accidental shooting. State Police say 28 year old Victor Battko III was involved in a "verbal non-physical altercation" with his wife. He tried to leave their Homestead Drive home in Youngsville, and ended up shooting himself in the back of the leg, last night. State Police say he had possession of a gun that he was holding behind his back. It went off accidentally.
Battko was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot and later released. He's home now, but police say they plan to charge him with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of reckless endangerment. Four-year-old twins were at home when the gun went off, along with Battko's wife and an adult male.
Charges are expected to be filed by Friday as police continue to investigate the case.