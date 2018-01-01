Police said they seized suspected marijuana, cocaine and a stolen gun from a west Erie apartment Tuesday.

Kevin Gilson, 29, faces charges including felony possession with intent to deliver.

Investigators searched the apartment in the 500 block of West 16th Street after several undercover drug buys and surveillance operations.

An estimated $3,000 worth of suspected marijuana, about $1,000 worth of suspected cocaine and 22 packages of THC edibles were found, according to police.

Investigators also found $3,920 in cash and several firearms, including a stolen .22 caliber pistol.