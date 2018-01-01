An Erie Police office is planned for Erie High School.

Police Chief Dan Spizarny told Erie News Now Wednesday it will not be a full precinct where the public would be able to come into the school or where suspects would be interviewed.

The idea is to make it more convenient for officers in the field to come in and write reports. At the same time, they would become more familiar with the students, staff and building.

It may be part of a larger strategy to bring back a dedicated juvenile detective.

"If we create a juvenile detective, he would have the option of going up there to interview victims or witnesses to a crime," said Spizarny. "He wouldn't be interviewing suspects there. That would be done at the police station."

Details for the police office in the school are still in the works.

It would likely start in the fall of next school year.