Community Event Helps Fight Opioid Abuse
The Kiwanis club of Ft Leboeuf hosted a community event to educate and increase awareness of the major problems in Erie county.
Two months ago, Governor Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency in Pennsylvania's battle against heroin and opioid abuse.
In response to his declaration, the Kiwanis club of Ft Leboeuf hosted a community event to educate and increase awareness of the major problems in Erie county.
Guest speakers included Erie county coroner, Lyell Cook and Erie county sheriff, Chuck Klenk, who's son Jeff is a recovering addict.
They all had strong messages for those in attendance.
The night also included a health fair and the opportunity for community members to tour a mock teen's bedroom, looking for signs of drugs.