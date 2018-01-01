News
Large Grant Helps Improve Crime Victim Center of Erie
Executive director Paul Lukach began the evening by announcing the big news.
by
ERIE, Pa. - The Crime Victim's Center of Erie was awarded a big grant.
It happened Wednesday at their 45th anniversary kick-off event.
Executive director Paul Lukach began the evening by announcing the big news.
The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant program awarded $695,374 to the Crime Victims Center this year.
They plan to use this money to enhance and expand the services they offer to victims of crime throughout Erie county over the next three years.