News
University Art Students Receive Michael V. Gmitter Memorial Scholarship
Thirteen students were selected as finalists, bidding for scholarships up to $2,500.
by
EDINBORO, Pa. - It was a celebration of art at Edinboro University Wednesday evening.
The 9th annual Michael V. Gmitter Memorial Scholarships were awarded.
Thirteen students were selected as finalists, bidding for scholarships up to $2,500.
Courtney Powell took top honors, in jewelry and metal-smithing.
Second place and a $1,000 scholarship went to Shelby Kirk.
She specializes in graphic and interactive design.
Michael Gmitter passed away on July 25th 2006 at the age of 22, one year away from graduating from Edinboro with a degree in fine arts.
The scholarship was created to honor and cherish Michael's passion for art.