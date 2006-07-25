EDINBORO, Pa. - It was a celebration of art at Edinboro University Wednesday evening.

The 9th annual Michael V. Gmitter Memorial Scholarships were awarded.

Thirteen students were selected as finalists, bidding for scholarships up to $2,500.

Courtney Powell took top honors, in jewelry and metal-smithing.

Second place and a $1,000 scholarship went to Shelby Kirk.

She specializes in graphic and interactive design.