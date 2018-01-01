It was the second annual Laughter in the Limelight; a comedic view of life, as told by local news personalities and government officials.

Proceeds from the show go to NAMI of Erie, and the Mental Health Association of Northwest PA. Erie Mayor, Joe Schember, and

Brenda Sandberg of the Port Authority, were among the comedians, along with Lilly Broadcasting's general manager, Pam Forsyth, and annual crowd favorite, Erie News Now's reporter, John Last.