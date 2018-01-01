Democratic house policy committee meets with Erie Reps. to discuss revitalization
The round table discussion was lead by Rep. Ryan Ryan Bizzarro. During the near two-hour discussion, representatives bounced off ideas for each others communities. But the main focus was redevelopment projects like Erie Refocused, and Embrace Millcreek.
During the policy committee's discussion, all topics are on the table.
From developing schools, to roadways and businesses.
Reps from the commonwealth, and the Erie area, are discussing ways to better their communities.
"I thought maybe some of the things that we learned, I could share with the folks here in Erie."
Representative from the 16th District (Beaver County), Rob Matzie.
"As well as hear what they've done so far, and what their plan is."
Ideas behind redevelopment plans like Erie Refocused and Embrace Millcreek were at the forefront of the meeting, which was hosted by local state Rep.,Ryan Bizzarro.
"It's important, given that we are going after a lot of financial resources to bring back to the community, that my colleagues got a chance to see exactly what we're doing." Bizzarro said
Bizzarro says bringing business to Erie is crucial. But improving the overall quality of life is equally as important.
"Not only do we need to create that economic environment for them to want to come here, but we have to give them things to do. They want to come in and, and relocate to a place that is appealing to the eye. And we can't do that without any type of revitalization effort."
Representatives agree that economic growth and development are the keys to a sustainable economy in any community. And with a little bit of collaboration, that can help put Erie in the driver's seat as we head down the right track.
"I'm looking forward to working with not only our local contingency, but with the rest of the members in Harrisburg, and our local officials, to make this plan a reality." Bizzarro said
Representative Matzie says the collaboration between the areas reminds him of similar efforts in Pittsburgh, and is a reason for optimism.
"To see that same thing happen here today with both Erie County, the city, and then also the township, all being at the table. I think good things are ahead for Erie."
Matzie says he looks forward to working with Erie officials again in the near future.