Years ago these two women didn’t even know each other. But shared thing one thing in common being a "rosie".

During the war, women entered the workforce at unprecedented levels to help support the men fighting overseas. They built war supplies, ammunition, ships and airplanes. But not without tough resistance from their male counter parts.

“They hired a chaperone to take us out to the work place because we were the first women to invade that territory, and they didn’t know what the men would do," Phyllis Gould one of the 'Rosie's' said.

Gould worked in the shipyard as a welder in California. Mae Krier, originally from Pennsylvania, built B-17’s and B-29’s at Boeing in Washington state. Both would say Rosie the Riveter opened a lot of doors for women. To this day, they say they’re still not being recognized enough for what they did.

“The men came home to flying flags and parades and Rosie came home with a pink slip when the war was over, they just let us all go," Krier added.

For years these two women wrote letters to mayors, senators, even presidents in hopes someone would formally recognize the Rosies. Their mission brought them together, from one coast to another and led them to Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are working to pass a bill honoring all the women who served.

“They paved the way not only to help win a war but to change our life, change society so that women were more accepted in the workplace," Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said.

The 'rosies' are leading the way for little girls like Naomi. She wants to be just like them when she grows up.

Mae and Phyllis continue to travel the country together, sharing these signature scarves in hopes of spreading the message of the Rosies’ so their story is not forgotten.