Mercyhurst University Students Host Voter Registration Drive
A group of Mercyhurst University students Wednesday helped the campus community register to vote.
The university's history club hosted the voter registration drive.
It's being held to mark the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in Ireland, as well as Women's History Month. Ireland is the home of Mercyhurst's founding Sisters of Mercy.
If you want to vote during the May 15 primary election, the voter registration deadline is April 16.