ERIE, Pa. - Work on Erie's first Sheetz convenience store will be delayed, the company tells Erie News Now Thursday.

A packed 2018 construction schedule has postponed work at the W. 38th and Liberty Street location, according to Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner.

It takes an average of six months to build a new store, Ruffner said, so it's likely work will begin in 2019. "We currently do not have room on our schedule for construction of this store in the upcoming summer months do to other projects," he said via email Thursday.

Sheetz is scheduled to begin renovating or rebuilding several existing stores in the region this summer, including locations in Meadville and Clarion.

The company has not withdrawn plans to build, said Jenna Bisel, City of Erie zoning officer. Sheetz does not have a timetable to complete the project, she noted.