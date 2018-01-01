The Erie Catholic Diocese is now preparing to follow the lead of the Buffalo Diocese and soon release the names of priests credibly accused of sex abuse.

In a written statement, the diocese says, "We have been preparing to take similar steps within the next several weeks."

Meantime, a former Erie priest who says he was sexually abused by a priest in Erie while he was a teenager says the pending release of names is a good move.

But James Faluszczak says even more needs to be done.

The former priest testified before a state grant jury investigating allegations of abuse by priests in Erie and other Catholic Dioceses around the state.

He hopes the investigation and the release of names will help victims cope.

But he also wants files of abuse cases to be released.

He said, "I think the truth needs to come out for my sake with regards to my perpetrator and with all these different cases."

He also thinks the release of names will lead to many more victims coming forward.