ERIE, Pa. - Erie Mayor Joe Schember Thursday said the city is exploring options that will force landlords pay fees for the city's rental inspection program.

The action comes after an audit released to Erie News Now on Wednesday showed the city has lost more than $300,000 in the program over the last decade. The loss, auditors said, was largely due to landlords who were delinquent on their payments. The program requires landlords to pay $40 per unit per year for an inspection that's conducted every two years. The City of Erie has more than 13,000 rental units, according to the city's department of code enforcement.

Despite that, city council last night approved a nine-month extension with the program's inspection agency. The contract was set to expire next week. Council said the extension allows Schember to review the program, and implement changes recommended by the auditors.

"We think there is a better way to go about it, which is you don't inspect unless the landlord pays first," Schember said during his weekly news conference at Erie City Hall. "Those that aren't paying, you take to the district magistrate and prosecute legally and force them to pay."