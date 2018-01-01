The Erie Police Department is ready to train its three newest members.

The officers were sworn-in today during a ceremony at Erie City Hall. They have years of law enforcement experience. Daniel Potts has four years experience with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. Dallas Steen spent four years with the Erie School District Police.

John Stephens is a 15-year veteran of the Lake City Police Department. He's now a new member of the Erie Police Force. He will be called a rookie, but he doesn't mind.

"You know what? I do have to start over. So, I'll take it and go with it. I have broad shoulders, and I'm sure I'm still going to learn a lot. It's a job that you're always constantly learning things," Stephens said.