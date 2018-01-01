At Conneaut Lake Middle School, some major changes could soon be on the way.

"No decisions are made yet,” said Conneaut School District Superintendent Jarrin Sperry. “We're just gathering facts and data at this point."

Due to declining enrollment, Sperry and school directors are considering the consolidation of Conneaut Lake Middle School and Conneaut Valley Middle School.

"There are finances that dictate what a district can and can't do,” said Sperry. “When you have declining enrollment, you have to do something."

According to Sperry, the district has just under 2,000 students, compared to 3,000 students 12 years ago.

Under the consolidation plan, the district's 600 middle school students would be placed into one building, saving the district an estimated $500,000 to $800,000 a year.

"For us, it's an enrollment issue,” said Conneaut Lake Middle School Principal Joel Wentling. "I think anytime you make a decision, you make it based on what's best for the kids.”

If approved, this will be the second consolidation for the district, in the past six years.

In 2012, the district consolidated all three of its high schools, into what is now Conneaut Area Senior High School.

The district still has a lot to sort out before they make any type of decision.